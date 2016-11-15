Jell-O Chocolate Instant Pudding & Pie Filling
Product Details
Something sweet to smile about, Jello Chocolate Instant Pudding & Pie Filling Mix tastes delicious whether you enjoy it as a treat or use it as an ingredient in your favorite dessert recipes. Fun to make with your kids, our tasty chocolate pudding is perfect for chocolate cream pie filling or poured over a poke cake. You'll feel good serving our instant chocolate Jello pudding that contains no artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup. Our chocolate pudding is ready in as little as five minutes. Simply stir milk into the chocolate pudding mix and allow to set. The entire family will appreciate how quickly you can prepare a delicious chocolate flavored dessert. Every 5.9-ounce box of Jello chocolate pudding mix comes individually packaged in a sealed pouch for freshness.
- Jello Chocolate Pudding Mix is a tasty treat on its own as well as a perfect ingredient for desserts
- Jello chocolate pudding contains no artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup
- Simply mix chocolate instant pudding with milk and allow to set for 5 minutes
- The entire family will appreciate how quickly you can prepare a delicious chocolate flavored dessert
- Each chocolate pudding mix is individually packaged in a sealed pouch for freshness
- Every chocolate pudding mix package makes 6 1/2-cup servings
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Modified Cornstarch, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Sodium Phosphate, Contains Less Than 2% of Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Salt, Artificial Color, Mono- and Diglycerides, Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
