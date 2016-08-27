Ingredients

Sugar, Modified Cornstarch, Coconut, Contains Less Than 2% of Artificial Flavor, Disodium Phosphate and Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate (For Thickening), Mono- and Diglycerides (Prevent Foaming), Starch, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Artificial Color, Sodium Metabisulfite (Retains Coconut Whiteness (, BHA (Preservative)

Allergen Info

Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

