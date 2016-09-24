Jell-O® Cook & Serve Butterscotch Pudding & Pie Filling Perspective: front
Jell-O® Cook & Serve Butterscotch Pudding & Pie Filling Perspective: back
Jell-O® Cook & Serve Butterscotch Pudding & Pie Filling Perspective: left
Jell-O® Cook & Serve Butterscotch Pudding & Pie Filling Perspective: right
Jell-O® Cook & Serve Butterscotch Pudding & Pie Filling Perspective: top
Jell-O® Cook & Serve Butterscotch Pudding & Pie Filling

3.5 ozUPC: 0004300020653
Product Details

Jell-O Cook and Serve Butterscotch Pudding is an easy to make dessert. Perfect for any occasion that requires a quick and delicious dessert, this pudding delivers the classic sweet flavor and creamy texture you know and love. Enjoy this tasty butterscotch dessert on its own, or try using it as a rich, delicious crepe filling or to make a poke cake.

  • No corn syrup
  • No artificial sweeteners
  • Package makes four 1/2 - cup servings
  • Quick and easy to make

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25package (26 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium130mg5.42%
Total Carbohydrate24g8%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar19g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Dextrose, Cornstarch, Modified Cornstarch, Contains Less Than 2% of Natural and Artificial Flavor, Salt, Polysorbate 60 (Prevents Scorching), Calcium Carrageenan (Thickener), Yellow 5, Red 40, Blue 1

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
