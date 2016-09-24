Jell-O Cook and Serve Butterscotch Pudding is an easy to make dessert. Perfect for any occasion that requires a quick and delicious dessert, this pudding delivers the classic sweet flavor and creamy texture you know and love. Enjoy this tasty butterscotch dessert on its own, or try using it as a rich, delicious crepe filling or to make a poke cake.

No corn syrup

No artificial sweeteners

Package makes four 1/2 - cup servings

Quick and easy to make