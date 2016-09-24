Jell-O® Cook & Serve Chocolate Pudding & Pie Filling
Product Details
Jell-O Cook and Serve Chocolate Pudding is an easy to make dessert. Perfect for any occasion that requires a quick and delicious dessert, this pudding delivers the classic sweet flavor and creamy texture you know and love. Enjoy this tasty chocolate dessert on its own, or try using it as a rich, delicious French silk pie filling or to make a poke cake.
- No high fructose corn syrup
- No artificial sweeteners
- Package makes four 1/2 - cup servings
- Quick and easy to make
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cornstarch, Dextrose, Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Modified Cornstarch, Contains Less Than 2% of Natural and Artificial Flavor, Salt, Polysorbate 60, Calcium Carrageenan, Fumaric Acid.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More