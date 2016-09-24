Jell-O® Cook & Serve Chocolate Pudding & Pie Filling Perspective: front
Jell-O® Cook & Serve Chocolate Pudding & Pie Filling Perspective: left
Jell-O® Cook & Serve Chocolate Pudding & Pie Filling Perspective: right
Jell-O® Cook & Serve Chocolate Pudding & Pie Filling Perspective: bottom
Jell-O® Cook & Serve Chocolate Pudding & Pie Filling

3.4 ozUPC: 0004300020651
Jell-O Cook and Serve Chocolate Pudding is an easy to make dessert. Perfect for any occasion that requires a quick and delicious dessert, this pudding delivers the classic sweet flavor and creamy texture you know and love. Enjoy this tasty chocolate dessert on its own, or try using it as a rich, delicious French silk pie filling or to make a poke cake.

  • No high fructose corn syrup
  • No artificial sweeteners
  • Package makes four 1/2 - cup servings
  • Quick and easy to make

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25package (25 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium110mg4.78%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar15g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.1mg6%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Sugar, Cornstarch, Dextrose, Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Modified Cornstarch, Contains Less Than 2% of Natural and Artificial Flavor, Salt, Polysorbate 60, Calcium Carrageenan, Fumaric Acid.

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.