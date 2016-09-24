Jell-O Cook & Serve Chocolate Pudding & Pie Filling Perspective: front
Jell-O Cook & Serve Chocolate Pudding & Pie Filling Perspective: left
Jell-O Cook & Serve Chocolate Pudding & Pie Filling Perspective: right
Jell-O Cook & Serve Chocolate Pudding & Pie Filling

5 ozUPC: 0004300020691
Product Details

  • Chocolate Flavor
  • No Artificial Sweeteners
  • No High Fructose Corn Syrup
  • Same Great Taste
  • 90 Calories • 0g Sat Fat ( 0%) • 105mg Sodium ( 4%) • 15g Sugars per 1/6 Package
  • 6 1/2 - Cup Servings
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.167package (25 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium170mg7.39%
Total Carbohydrate28g10.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar21g
Protein5g
Calcium150mg10%
Iron1.1mg6%
Potassium240mg6%
Vitamin D1.5mcg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Cornstarch, Dextrose, Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Modified Cornstarch, Contains Less Than 2% of Natural and Artificial Flavor, Salt, Polysorbate 60, Calcium Carrageenan, Fumaric Acid.

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible