Jell-O Cook & Serve Chocolate Pudding & Pie Filling
5 ozUPC: 0004300020691
- Chocolate Flavor
- No Artificial Sweeteners
- No High Fructose Corn Syrup
- Same Great Taste
- 90 Calories • 0g Sat Fat ( 0%) • 105mg Sodium ( 4%) • 15g Sugars per 1/6 Package
- 6 1/2 - Cup Servings
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.167package (25 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium170mg7.39%
Total Carbohydrate28g10.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar21g
Protein5g
Calcium150mg10%
Iron1.1mg6%
Potassium240mg6%
Vitamin D1.5mcg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar, Cornstarch, Dextrose, Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Modified Cornstarch, Contains Less Than 2% of Natural and Artificial Flavor, Salt, Polysorbate 60, Calcium Carrageenan, Fumaric Acid.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
