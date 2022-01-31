Jell-O Cook and Serve Lemon Pudding is an easy to make dessert. Perfect for any occasion that requires a quick and delicious dessert, this pudding delivers the classic sweet flavor and creamy texture you know and love.Enjoy this tasty lemon dessert on its own, or try using it as a rich, delicious lemon pie filling or to make a lemon cake.

No high fructose corn syrup

No artificial sweeteners

Package makes eight 1/2 - cup servings

Quick and easy to make