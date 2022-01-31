Jell-O® Cook & Serve Lemon Pudding & Pie Filling Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Jell-O® Cook & Serve Lemon Pudding & Pie Filling Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Jell-O® Cook & Serve Lemon Pudding & Pie Filling Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Jell-O® Cook & Serve Lemon Pudding & Pie Filling Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Jell-O® Cook & Serve Lemon Pudding & Pie Filling

4.3 ozUPC: 0004300020696
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9

Product Details

Jell-O Cook and Serve Lemon Pudding is an easy to make dessert. Perfect for any occasion that requires a quick and delicious dessert, this pudding delivers the classic sweet flavor and creamy texture you know and love.Enjoy this tasty lemon dessert on its own, or try using it as a rich, delicious lemon pie filling or to make a lemon cake.

  • No high fructose corn syrup
  • No artificial sweeteners
  • Package makes eight 1/2 - cup servings
  • Quick and easy to make

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.125package (16 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium85mg3.54%
Total Carbohydrate14g4.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar7g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cornstarch, Sugar, Dextrose, Modified Tapioca Starch, Fumaric Acid (For Tartness), Contains Less Than 2% of Salt, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Natural Flavor, Yellow 5, Yellow 6

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More