Jell-O® Cook & Serve Lemon Pudding & Pie Filling
Product Details
Jell-O Cook and Serve Lemon Pudding is an easy to make dessert. Perfect for any occasion that requires a quick and delicious dessert, this pudding delivers the classic sweet flavor and creamy texture you know and love.Enjoy this tasty lemon dessert on its own, or try using it as a rich, delicious lemon pie filling or to make a lemon cake.
- No high fructose corn syrup
- No artificial sweeteners
- Package makes eight 1/2 - cup servings
- Quick and easy to make
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cornstarch, Sugar, Dextrose, Modified Tapioca Starch, Fumaric Acid (For Tartness), Contains Less Than 2% of Salt, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Natural Flavor, Yellow 5, Yellow 6
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
