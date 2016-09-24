Hover to Zoom
Jell-O Cook & Serve Sugar Free Chocolate Pudding & Pie Filling
1.3 ozUPC: 0004300020810
Product Details
- Chocolate Flavor
- Sugar Free
- Fat Free
- 35 Calories Per 1/4 Package
- 4 1/2 - Cup Servings
- 1/3 Fewer Calories Than Regular Chocolate Pudding
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25package (10 g)
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium105mg4.38%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cornstarch, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Modified Cornstarch, Salt, Contains Less Than 2% Natural and Artificial Flavor, Calcium Carrageenan (Thickener), Fumaric Acid, Aspartame+ and Acesulfame Potassium (Sweeteners), Polysorbate 60 (Prevents Scorching), Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 2.+Phenylketonurics
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
