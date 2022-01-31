Jell-O® Cook & Serve Sugar Free Fat Free Chocolate Pudding & Pie Filling
Product Details
- Chocolate Flavor
- Sugar Free
- Fat Free
- 35 Calories 0g Sat Fat ( 0%) • 105mg Sodium (4%) • 0g Sugars Per 1/6 Package
- 6 1/2 - Cup Servings
- 1/3 Fewer Calories Than Regular Chocolate Pudding
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cornstarch, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Modified Cornstarch, Salt, Contains Less Than 2% Natural and Artificial Flavor, Calcium Carrageenan (Thickener), Fumaric Acid, Aspartame and Acesulfame Potassium (Sweeteners), Polysorbate 60 (Prevents Scorching), Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 2.Phenylketonurics: Contains Phenylalanine
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
