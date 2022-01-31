Jell-O® Cook & Serve Sugar Free Fat Free Chocolate Pudding & Pie Filling Perspective: front
Jell-O® Cook & Serve Sugar Free Fat Free Chocolate Pudding & Pie Filling Perspective: back
Jell-O® Cook & Serve Sugar Free Fat Free Chocolate Pudding & Pie Filling Perspective: left
Jell-O® Cook & Serve Sugar Free Fat Free Chocolate Pudding & Pie Filling Perspective: right
Jell-O® Cook & Serve Sugar Free Fat Free Chocolate Pudding & Pie Filling Perspective: top
Jell-O® Cook & Serve Sugar Free Fat Free Chocolate Pudding & Pie Filling Perspective: bottom
Jell-O® Cook & Serve Sugar Free Fat Free Chocolate Pudding & Pie Filling

2 ozUPC: 0004300020820
Located in AISLE 9

Product Details

  • Chocolate Flavor
  • Sugar Free
  • Fat Free
  • 35 Calories 0g Sat Fat ( 0%) • 105mg Sodium (4%) • 0g Sugars Per 1/6 Package
  • 6 1/2 - Cup Servings
  • 1/3 Fewer Calories Than Regular Chocolate Pudding
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.167package (10 g)
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium105mg4.38%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cornstarch, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Modified Cornstarch, Salt, Contains Less Than 2% Natural and Artificial Flavor, Calcium Carrageenan (Thickener), Fumaric Acid, Aspartame and Acesulfame Potassium (Sweeteners), Polysorbate 60 (Prevents Scorching), Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 2.Phenylketonurics: Contains Phenylalanine

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
