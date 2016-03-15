Jell-O Cook & Serve Vanilla Pudding & Pie Filling Mix Perspective: front
Jell-O Cook & Serve Vanilla Pudding & Pie Filling Mix Perspective: left
Jell-O Cook & Serve Vanilla Pudding & Pie Filling Mix Perspective: right
Jell-O Cook & Serve Vanilla Pudding & Pie Filling Mix

4.6 ozUPC: 0004300020692
Product Details

Jell-O Cook and Serve Vanilla Pudding is an easy to make dessert. Perfect for any occasion that requires a quick and delicious dessert, this pudding delivers the classic sweet flavor and creamy texture you know and love. Vanilla pudding with no high fructose corn syrup and no artificial sweeteners is a dessert you can feel good about. Enjoy this tasty vanilla dessert on its own, or try using it as a rich, delicious crepe filling or to top vanilla cupcakes. This 4.6 ounce vanilla pudding mix makes six 1/2-cup servings so you can make it for the whole family or save some for the next time you're craving a mouthwatering pudding dessert.

  • Vanilla Artificial Flavor
  • Same Great Taste
  • 80 Calories • 0g Sat Fat (0%) • 135mg Sodium ( 6%) • 15g Sugar Per 1/6 Package
  • 6 1 /2 - Cup Servings
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.167package (22 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6.09%
Total Carbohydrate21g7.64%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar16g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Dextrose, Cornstarch, Modified Cornstarch, Contains Less Than 2% of Natural and Artificial Flavor, Salt, Polysorbate 60, Calcium Carrageenan, Yellow 5, Yellow 6.

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
