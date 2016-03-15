Jell-O Cook & Serve Vanilla Pudding & Pie Filling Mix
Product Details
Jell-O Cook and Serve Vanilla Pudding is an easy to make dessert. Perfect for any occasion that requires a quick and delicious dessert, this pudding delivers the classic sweet flavor and creamy texture you know and love. Vanilla pudding with no high fructose corn syrup and no artificial sweeteners is a dessert you can feel good about. Enjoy this tasty vanilla dessert on its own, or try using it as a rich, delicious crepe filling or to top vanilla cupcakes. This 4.6 ounce vanilla pudding mix makes six 1/2-cup servings so you can make it for the whole family or save some for the next time you're craving a mouthwatering pudding dessert.
- Vanilla Artificial Flavor
- Same Great Taste
- 80 Calories • 0g Sat Fat (0%) • 135mg Sodium ( 6%) • 15g Sugar Per 1/6 Package
- 6 1 /2 - Cup Servings
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Dextrose, Cornstarch, Modified Cornstarch, Contains Less Than 2% of Natural and Artificial Flavor, Salt, Polysorbate 60, Calcium Carrageenan, Yellow 5, Yellow 6.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
