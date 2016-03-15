Jell-O Cook & Serve Vanilla Pudding & Pie Filling Perspective: front
Jell-O Cook & Serve Vanilla Pudding & Pie Filling Perspective: left
Jell-O Cook & Serve Vanilla Pudding & Pie Filling Perspective: right
Jell-O Cook & Serve Vanilla Pudding & Pie Filling Perspective: bottom
Jell-O Cook & Serve Vanilla Pudding & Pie Filling

3 ozUPC: 0004300020652
Product Details

  • Vanilla Artificial Flavor
  • No Artificial Sweeteners
  • No High Fructose Corn Syrup
  • Same Great Taste
  • 80 Calories per 1/4 Package
  • (4) 1/2 Cup Servings
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25package (22 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium135mg5.63%
Total Carbohydrate20g6.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar15g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Dextrose, Cornstarch, Modified Cornstarch, Contain Less Than 2% of Natural and Artificial Flavor, Salt, Polysorbate 60 (Prevents Scorching), Calcium Carrageenan (Thickener), Yellow 5, Yellow 6

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More