Jell-O Cook & Serve Vanilla Pudding & Pie Filling
3 ozUPC: 0004300020652
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9
Product Details
- Vanilla Artificial Flavor
- No Artificial Sweeteners
- No High Fructose Corn Syrup
- Same Great Taste
- 80 Calories per 1/4 Package
- (4) 1/2 Cup Servings
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25package (22 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium135mg5.63%
Total Carbohydrate20g6.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar15g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar, Dextrose, Cornstarch, Modified Cornstarch, Contain Less Than 2% of Natural and Artificial Flavor, Salt, Polysorbate 60 (Prevents Scorching), Calcium Carrageenan (Thickener), Yellow 5, Yellow 6
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
