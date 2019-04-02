Jell-O Lemon Gelatin Dessert Mix
Product Details
Jell-O Lemon Instant Gelatin Mix is an easy to make lemon flavored dessert. Perfect for cooling off on a hot day, this mouthwatering treat delivers the classic refreshingly sweet and citrusy lemon taste you know and love. With no artificial sweeteners and no high fructose corn syrup and fat free, this dessert is one you can feel good about sharing with your family. This 3 ounce package makes four 1/2-cup servings so you can prepare enough for the whole family. It's easy to make a tasty dessert for kids or adults Simply mix the lemon flavored gelatin mix with boiling water, stir in cold water and refrigerate until set.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Gelatin, Adipic Acid (For Tartness), Contains Less Than 2% of Natural and Artificial Flavor, Disodium Phosphate and Sodium Citrate (Control Acidity), Fumaric Acid (For Tartness), Yellow 5, Yellow 6, BHA (Preservative)
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
