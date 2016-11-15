Ingredients

Sugar, Modified Cornstarch, Contains Less Than 2% of the Following: Disodium Phosphate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Natural Flavor, Mono- and Diglycerides, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, BHA (Preservative)

Allergen Info

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More