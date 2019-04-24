Hover to Zoom
Jell-O Lime Gelatin Dessert Mix
3 ozUPC: 0004300020006
- Lime Artificial Flavor
- No Artificial Sweeteners
- No High Fructose Corn Syrup
- Same Great Taste
- 80 Calories Per 1/4 Package
- (4) 1/2 Cup Servings
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25package (22 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium100mg4.17%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.33%
Sugar19g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Sugar, Gelatin, Adipic Acid (For Tartness), Contains Less Than 2% of Natural Flavor and Artificial Flavor, Disodium Phosphate and Sodium Citrate (Control Acidity), Fumaric Acid (For Tartness), Yellow 5, Blue 1, BHA and BHT (Preservatives)
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.