Jell-O lime Instant Gelatin Mix is an easy to make lime flavored dessert. Perfect for cooling off on a hot day, this mouthwatering treat delivers the classic refreshingly sweet and citrusy lime taste you know and love. With no artificial sweeteners and no high fructose corn syrup and fat free, this dessert is one you can feel good about sharing with your family. This 6 ounce package makes eight 1/2-cup servings so you can prepare enough for the whole family. It's easy to make a tasty dessert for kids or adults. Layer it up with fruits or cake to make it more fun and fancy.

Fat free gelatin powder contains no artificial sweeteners and no high fructose corn syrup

Gelatin dessert is easy to make — just stir the mix with boiling and cold water and refrigerate

Individually packaged in a sealed pouch

Jell-O Lime Instant Gelatin Mix is an easy to make lime flavored dessert

Makes a delicious dessert

Package makes eight 1/2-cup servings