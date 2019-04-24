Jell-O Lime Gelatin Dessert Mix Perspective: front
Jell-O Lime Gelatin Dessert Mix Perspective: back
Jell-O Lime Gelatin Dessert Mix Perspective: right
Jell-O Lime Gelatin Dessert Mix Perspective: top
Jell-O Lime Gelatin Dessert Mix Perspective: bottom
Jell-O Lime Gelatin Dessert Mix

6 ozUPC: 0004300020056
Product Details

Jell-O lime Instant Gelatin Mix is an easy to make lime flavored dessert. Perfect for cooling off on a hot day, this mouthwatering treat delivers the classic refreshingly sweet and citrusy lime taste you know and love. With no artificial sweeteners and no high fructose corn syrup and fat free, this dessert is one you can feel good about sharing with your family. This 6 ounce package makes eight 1/2-cup servings so you can prepare enough for the whole family. It's easy to make a tasty dessert for kids or adults. Layer it up with fruits or cake to make it more fun and fancy.

  • Fat free gelatin powder contains no artificial sweeteners and no high fructose corn syrup
  • Gelatin dessert is easy to make — just stir the mix with boiling and cold water and refrigerate
  • Individually packaged in a sealed pouch
  • Jell-O Lime Instant Gelatin Mix is an easy to make lime flavored dessert
  • Makes a delicious dessert
  • Package makes eight 1/2-cup servings

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.125package (22 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium100mg4.35%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Sugar19g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Gelatin, Adipic Acid, Contains Less Than 2% of Disodium Phosphate, Sodium Citrate, Fumaric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Yellow 5, Blue 1

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More