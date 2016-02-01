Jell-O No Bake Cherry Cheesecake Dessert Kit
Product Details
Jell-O No Bake Cherry Cheesecake Dessert Mix allows you to make a yummy no bake cheesecake without even turning on your oven. Each 17.8 ounce box contains cherry topping, cheesecake filling mix and graham cracker crust mix for more of the taste you love. Simply add milk, butter and sugar to create a delicious, classic cherry cheesecake in minutes with no oven needed! Perfect for holiday gatherings, parties, picnics or just as a regular treat, this cheesecake is the perfect no bake dessert. This festive dessert is sure to please your friends and family with its smooth, velvety texture and rich, creamy flavor. Each enclosed package of ingredients is individually sealed.
- Jell-O No Bake Cherry Cheesecake Dessert Mix makes a yummy cheesecake in 15 minutes without baking
- Perfect dessert for parties, picnics, holiday gatherings and more
- Premium-quality cheesecake with rich, velvety texture
- Good source of calcium when made with milk
- Easy to make; just add milk, butter and sugar
- Cherry topping, filling mix and crust mix are individually sealed
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Topping (Cherries, Corn Syrup, Sugar, Water, Modified Cornstarch, Contains Less Than 2% of Cherry Juice Concentrate, Elderberry Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavor [Contains Barley], Red 40), Filling Mix (Sugar, Modified Food Starch, Baker's Cheese [Skim Milk, Lactic Acid, Culture, BHA (Preservative)], Dextrose, Corn Syrup Solids, Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Contains Less 2% Than of Palm Kernel Oil, Sodium Caseinate, Calcium Sulfate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Phosphate, Lactic Acid, Calcium Lactate, Dipotassium Acid Phosphate, Salt, Mono- and Diglycerides, Propylene Glycol Monostearate, Acetylated Monoglycerides, Modified Cellulose, Calcium Phosphate, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Hydroxylated Soy Lecithin, Cellulose Gel, Cellulose Gum, Yellow 5, Yellow 6), Crust Mix (Enriched Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Graham Flour, Sugar, Soybean Oil, Honey, Contains Less Than 2% of Salt, Baking Soda, Calcium Phosphate, Artificial Flavor)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
