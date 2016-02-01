Jell-O® No Bake Classic Cheesecake Dessert Kit
Product Details
Jell-O No Bake Real Cheesecake Dessert Mix Cheesecake is a beloved dessert around the world; however it requires a lot of effort to prepare. Jell-O no bake Real Cheesecake Dessert mix is the ultimate solution to make premium quality cheesecake with a classic rich, velvety texture and creamy cheesy flavor. It is now super easy to prepare a classic, yummy Cheesecake with Jell-O No bake Real Cheesecake Dessert Mix. A Dreamy, Creamy Dessert That Always Delights! Jell-O No bake Real Cheesecake Dessert mix makes consistent and delicious cheesecake filling every time while it requires minimal effort for preparation. Hence, making it excellent base for more complex desserts! Jell-O No bake Real Cheesecake Dessert mix is exactly what it requires for a quick and easy way to make amazing cheesecake without baking. So yummy and convenient, that you will be able to taste the excellence.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filling Mix (Sugar, Modified Food Starch, Baker's Cheese [Skim Milk, Lactic Acid, Culture, BHA (Preservative)], Dextrose, Corn Syrup Solids, Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Contains Less Than 2% of Palm Kernel Oil, Sodium Caseinate, Calcium Sulfate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Phosphate, Calcium Lactate, Lactic Acid, Dipotassium Phosphate, Salt, Mono- and Diglycerides, Propylene Glycol Monostearate, Acetylated Monoglycerides, Modified Cellulose, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Hydroxylated Soy Lecithin, Cellulose Gel, Cellulose Gum, Yellow 5, Yellow 6); Crust Mix (Enriched Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Graham Flour, Sugar, Soybean Oil, Honey, Contains Less Than 2% of Baking Soda, Salt, Artificial Flavor, Calcium Phosphate)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
