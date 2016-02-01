Ingredients

Filling Mix (Sugar, Modified Food Starch, Baker's Cheese [Skim Milk, Lactic Acid, Culture, BHA (Preservative)], Dextrose, Corn Syrup Solids, Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Contains Less Than 2% of Palm Kernel Oil, Sodium Caseinate, Calcium Sulfate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Phosphate, Calcium Lactate, Lactic Acid, Dipotassium Phosphate, Salt, Mono- and Diglycerides, Propylene Glycol Monostearate, Acetylated Monoglycerides, Modified Cellulose, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Hydroxylated Soy Lecithin, Cellulose Gel, Cellulose Gum, Yellow 5, Yellow 6); Crust Mix (Enriched Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Graham Flour, Sugar, Soybean Oil, Honey, Contains Less Than 2% of Baking Soda, Salt, Artificial Flavor, Calcium Phosphate)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

