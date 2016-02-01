Jell-O® No Bake Classic Cheesecake Dessert Kit Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Jell-O® No Bake Classic Cheesecake Dessert Kit Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Jell-O® No Bake Classic Cheesecake Dessert Kit Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Jell-O® No Bake Classic Cheesecake Dessert Kit Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Jell-O® No Bake Classic Cheesecake Dessert Kit Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Jell-O® No Bake Classic Cheesecake Dessert Kit Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Jell-O® No Bake Classic Cheesecake Dessert Kit

11.1 ozUPC: 0004300021710
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9

Product Details

Jell-O No Bake Real Cheesecake Dessert Mix Cheesecake is a beloved dessert around the world; however it requires a lot of effort to prepare. Jell-O no bake Real Cheesecake Dessert mix is the ultimate solution to make premium quality cheesecake with a classic rich, velvety texture and creamy cheesy flavor. It is now super easy to prepare a classic, yummy Cheesecake with Jell-O No bake Real Cheesecake Dessert Mix. A Dreamy, Creamy Dessert That Always Delights! Jell-O No bake Real Cheesecake Dessert mix makes consistent and delicious cheesecake filling every time while it requires minimal effort for preparation. Hence, making it excellent base for more complex desserts! Jell-O No bake Real Cheesecake Dessert mix is exactly what it requires for a quick and easy way to make amazing cheesecake without baking. So yummy and convenient, that you will be able to taste the excellence.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.167package (52 g)
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium360mg15.65%
Total Carbohydrate42g15.27%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar25g
Protein2g
Calcium130mg10%
Iron0.7mg4%
Potassium110mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filling Mix (Sugar, Modified Food Starch, Baker's Cheese [Skim Milk, Lactic Acid, Culture, BHA (Preservative)], Dextrose, Corn Syrup Solids, Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Contains Less Than 2% of Palm Kernel Oil, Sodium Caseinate, Calcium Sulfate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Phosphate, Calcium Lactate, Lactic Acid, Dipotassium Phosphate, Salt, Mono- and Diglycerides, Propylene Glycol Monostearate, Acetylated Monoglycerides, Modified Cellulose, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Hydroxylated Soy Lecithin, Cellulose Gel, Cellulose Gum, Yellow 5, Yellow 6); Crust Mix (Enriched Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Graham Flour, Sugar, Soybean Oil, Honey, Contains Less Than 2% of Baking Soda, Salt, Artificial Flavor, Calcium Phosphate)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More