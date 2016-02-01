Ingredients

Strawberry Topping (Strawberries, Corn Syrup, Water, Sugar, Modified Cornstarch, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid, Pectin, Sodium Benzoate [Preservative], Red 40 Lake, Calcium Chloride), Filling Mix (Sugar, Modified Food Starch, Baker's Cheese [Skim Milk, Lactic Acid, Culture, BHA (Preservative)], Dextrose, Corn Syrup Solids, Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Contains Less Than 2% of Palm Kernel Oil, Sodium Caseinate, Calcium Sulfate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Phosphate, Calcium Lactate, Lactic Acid, Dipotassium Phosphate, Salt, Mono- and Diglycerides, Propylene Glycol Monostearate, Acetylated Monoglycerides, Modified Cellulose, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Hydroxylated Soy Lecithin, Cellulose Gel, Cellulose Gum, Yellow 5, Yellow 6), Crust Mixt (Enriched Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Graham Flour, Sugar, Soybean Oil, Honey, Contains Less Than 2% of Salt, Baking Soda, Calcium Phosphate, Artificial Flavor)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

