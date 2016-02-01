Jell-O® No Bake Strawberry Cheesecake Dessert Kit
Product Details
Jell-O No Bake Strawberry Cheesecake Dessert Kit is a delicious treat to keep in your pantry for when the urge to satisfy your sweet tooth strikes. It's simple to prepare and there's nothing to cook. Just mix up the Jell-O no bake cheesecake and let it set in the fridge. It takes just 15 minutes to prep so you can get dessert on the table quickly. The crust of this product is made from real Honey Maid graham crackers and features a delicious sweetness and a crumbly texture. Its topping is made from genuine strawberries for a more delicious and wholesome treat. This dessert gives you the same type of flavor as a cake from the deli but without the need to leave the house.
- Delivers the classic mouthwatering taste of strawberry cheesecake
- Prepare the crust and pie filling according to the instructions and refrigerate for 1 hour
- No baking required
- Just add butter, milk and sugar for easy preparation
- Package includes a strawberry topping, a filling mix and a crust mix
- Jell-O No Bake Strawberry Cheesecake Dessert Kit is an easy dessert that takes 15 minutes to prepare
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Strawberry Topping (Strawberries, Corn Syrup, Water, Sugar, Modified Cornstarch, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid, Pectin, Sodium Benzoate [Preservative], Red 40 Lake, Calcium Chloride), Filling Mix (Sugar, Modified Food Starch, Baker's Cheese [Skim Milk, Lactic Acid, Culture, BHA (Preservative)], Dextrose, Corn Syrup Solids, Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Contains Less Than 2% of Palm Kernel Oil, Sodium Caseinate, Calcium Sulfate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Phosphate, Calcium Lactate, Lactic Acid, Dipotassium Phosphate, Salt, Mono- and Diglycerides, Propylene Glycol Monostearate, Acetylated Monoglycerides, Modified Cellulose, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Hydroxylated Soy Lecithin, Cellulose Gel, Cellulose Gum, Yellow 5, Yellow 6), Crust Mixt (Enriched Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Graham Flour, Sugar, Soybean Oil, Honey, Contains Less Than 2% of Salt, Baking Soda, Calcium Phosphate, Artificial Flavor)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
