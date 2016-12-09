Jell-O Orange Gelatin Dessert Mix Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Jell-O Orange Gelatin Dessert Mix Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Jell-O Orange Gelatin Dessert Mix

6 ozUPC: 0004300020054
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9

Product Details

Jell-O Orange Instant Gelatin Mix is an easy to make orange flavored dessert. Perfect for cooling off on a hot day, this mouthwatering treat delivers the classic refreshingly sweet and citrusy orange taste you know and love. With no artificial sweeteners and no high fructose corn syrup and fat free, this dessert is one you can feel good about sharing with your family. This 6 ounce package makes eight 1/2-cup servings so you can prepare enough for the whole family. It's easy to make a tasty dessert for kids or adults Simply mix the orange flavored gelatin mix with boiling water, stir in cold water and refrigerate until set.

  • One 6 oz. box of Jell-O Orange Instant Gelatin Mix
  • Jell-O Orange Instant Gelatin Mix is an easy to make orange flavored dessert
  • Fat free gelatin powder contains no artificial sweeteners and no high fructose corn syrup
  • Individually packaged in a sealed pouch
  • Gelatin dessert is easy to make — just stir the mix with boiling and cold water and refrigerate
  • Package makes eight 1/2-cup servings
  • Makes a delicious dessert

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.125package (22 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium80mg3.48%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Sugar19g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Gelatin, Adipic Acid, Contains Less Than 2% of Sodium Citrate Disodium Phosphate, Fumaric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Yellow 6, Red 40

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More