Jell-O Orange Instant Gelatin Mix is an easy to make orange flavored dessert. Perfect for cooling off on a hot day, this mouthwatering treat delivers the classic refreshingly sweet and citrusy orange taste you know and love. With no artificial sweeteners and no high fructose corn syrup and fat free, this dessert is one you can feel good about sharing with your family. This 6 ounce package makes eight 1/2-cup servings so you can prepare enough for the whole family. It's easy to make a tasty dessert for kids or adults Simply mix the orange flavored gelatin mix with boiling water, stir in cold water and refrigerate until set.

