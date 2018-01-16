Ingredients

Sugar, Cookies (Unbleached Enriched Flour [Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Sugar, Palm and/or Canola Oil, Cocoa [Processed With Alkali], High Fructose Corn Syrup, Leavening [Baking Soda and/or Calcium Phosphate], Salt, Soy Lecithin, Chocolate, Cornstarch, Artificial Flavor), Modified Cornstarch, Contains Less Than 2% of Natural and Artificial Flavor, Disodium Phosphate and Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate (For Thickening), Artificial Color, Salt, Mono- and Diglycerides (Prevent Foaming), BHA (Preserves Freshness)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More