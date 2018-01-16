Jell-O® Oreo Cookies 'n Cream Instant Pudding & Pie Filling Mix Perspective: front
Jell-O® Oreo Cookies 'n Cream Instant Pudding & Pie Filling Mix Perspective: right
Jell-O® Oreo Cookies 'n Cream Instant Pudding & Pie Filling Mix Perspective: top
Jell-O® Oreo Cookies 'n Cream Instant Pudding & Pie Filling Mix Perspective: bottom
Jell-O® Oreo Cookies 'n Cream Instant Pudding & Pie Filling Mix

4.2 ozUPC: 0004300096726
Product Details

Jell-O Oreo Cookies n' Creme Instant Pudding Mix offers a delicious flavor, whether you eat it as a treat or use it as an ingredient in your favorite dessert recipes. The delicious Oreo cookies n' cream flavor tastes great as an instant pie filling or in a chocolate cookie dessert. The dessert is easy to make in just five minutes; simply stir milk into the pudding powder and allow to set. You will quickly have a delicious pudding that the entire family will enjoy.

  • Low-fat
  • No high fructose corn syrup
  • Individually packaged in a sealed pouch

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25package (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.54%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium380mg15.83%
Total Carbohydrate27g9%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar20g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Cookies (Unbleached Enriched Flour [Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Sugar, Palm and/or Canola Oil, Cocoa [Processed With Alkali], High Fructose Corn Syrup, Leavening [Baking Soda and/or Calcium Phosphate], Salt, Soy Lecithin, Chocolate, Cornstarch, Artificial Flavor), Modified Cornstarch, Contains Less Than 2% of Natural and Artificial Flavor, Disodium Phosphate and Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate (For Thickening), Artificial Color, Salt, Mono- and Diglycerides (Prevent Foaming), BHA (Preserves Freshness)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible