Jell-O® Oreo Cookies 'n Cream Instant Pudding & Pie Filling Mix
Product Details
Jell-O Oreo Cookies n' Creme Instant Pudding Mix offers a delicious flavor, whether you eat it as a treat or use it as an ingredient in your favorite dessert recipes. The delicious Oreo cookies n' cream flavor tastes great as an instant pie filling or in a chocolate cookie dessert. The dessert is easy to make in just five minutes; simply stir milk into the pudding powder and allow to set. You will quickly have a delicious pudding that the entire family will enjoy.
- Low-fat
- No high fructose corn syrup
- Individually packaged in a sealed pouch
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cookies (Unbleached Enriched Flour [Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Sugar, Palm and/or Canola Oil, Cocoa [Processed With Alkali], High Fructose Corn Syrup, Leavening [Baking Soda and/or Calcium Phosphate], Salt, Soy Lecithin, Chocolate, Cornstarch, Artificial Flavor), Modified Cornstarch, Contains Less Than 2% of Natural and Artificial Flavor, Disodium Phosphate and Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate (For Thickening), Artificial Color, Salt, Mono- and Diglycerides (Prevent Foaming), BHA (Preserves Freshness)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More