JELL-O Play Dirt Dessert Kit is an interactive and creative activity the whole family can have a blast making. Keep this exciting kit around for a night of family fun or to pass the time on a rainy day. This dirt dessert kit features JELL-O chocolate pudding mix, gummy creatures and chocolate cookie dirt crumbs that will spark creativity and imagination. The simple three-step process makes it easy for parents and children to make together. Playing with this dessert kit is a great time for the whole family, and once it's done, everybody can enjoy a tasty treat. You'll have so much fun playing, snacking and creating memories with your kids.
- JELL-O Play Dirt Dessert Kit is a creative activity the whole family can enjoy
- Each element of this pudding kit is individually sealed
- Each box makes 6 servings
Pudding Mix (Sugar, Modified Cornstarch, Cocoa Processed With Alkali. Disodium Phosphate, Contains Less Than 2% of Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Salt, Artificial Color, Mono- and Diglycerides [Prevents Foaming], Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1), Gummies (Corn Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Pectin, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Palm Oil, Carnauba Leaf Wax [To Prevent Sticking), Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Blue 1, Red 40), Crumbs (Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Sugar, Canola Oil, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Contains Less Than 2% of Salt, Soy Pectin, Leavening [Baking Soda and/or Calcium Phosphate], Chocolate, Artificial Flavor)
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.