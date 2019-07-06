Ingredients

Pudding Mix (Sugar, Modified Cornstarch, Cocoa Processed With Alkali. Disodium Phosphate, Contains Less Than 2% of Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Salt, Artificial Color, Mono- and Diglycerides [Prevents Foaming], Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1), Gummies (Corn Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Pectin, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Palm Oil, Carnauba Leaf Wax [To Prevent Sticking), Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Blue 1, Red 40), Crumbs (Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Sugar, Canola Oil, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Contains Less Than 2% of Salt, Soy Pectin, Leavening [Baking Soda and/or Calcium Phosphate], Chocolate, Artificial Flavor)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More