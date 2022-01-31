Jell-O® Strawberry Gelatin Dessert Mix
Product Details
A sweet treat they’ll love berry much! Make a snack for the whole family or try a new Pinterest recipe with Jello Strawberry Gelatin Dessert Mix. Our delicious gelatin dessert is easy to make; simply add boiling water to the gelatin mix, stir in cold water and put it in the refrigerator to set for about four hours. Jello gelatin mix contains no artificial sweeteners or high-fructose corn syrup and has only 80 calories per serving. The cool, fruity taste of Jello Strawberry Gelatin Dessert Mix is a perfect treat all by itself or used in colorful poke cakes, layered Jello molds, pies and more. Give your family the tasty treat you know they’ll love with Jello Strawberry Gelatin Dessert Mix.
- One 6 oz box of Jell-O Strawberry Gelatin Dessert Mix
- Jello strawberry-flavored gelatin is an easy dessert or snack for the entire family
- Indulge your sweet tooth with the smooth texture and fruity flavor of Strawberry Jello Gelatin
- Our gelatin powder contains no artificial sweeteners or high-fructose corn syrup
- Only 80 calories per serving
- Simply combine the gelatin mix with boiling water, stir in cold water and then refrigerate for four hours or until set
- Get creative with recipes and make a colorful Jello poke cake, gummy candies, layered Jello molds, pies, salads and more
- Each package of strawberry Jello gelatin makes 8 1/2-cup servings
- Certified Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Gelatin, Adipic Acid (For Tartness), Contains Less Than 2% of Artificial Flavor, Disodium Phosphate and Sodium Citrate (Control Acidity), Fumaric Acid (For Tartness), Red 40
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More