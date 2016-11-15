Hover to Zoom
Jell-O® Sugar Free Chocolate Fudge Instant Pudding & Pie Filling
1.4 ozUPC: 0004300020556
Product Details
- Chocolate Fudge Flavor
- Sugar Free
- Fat Free
- 40 Calories Per 1/4 Package
- (4) 1/2 Cup Servings
- 1/3 Fewer Calories than Regular Chocolate Fudge Pudding
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25package (10 g)
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium290mg12.61%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.55%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Modified Cornstarch, Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Maltodextrin, Disodium Phosphate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Contains Less Than 2% of Natural and Artificial Flavor, Salt, Calcium Sulfate, Xanthan Gum, Mono- and Diglycerides, Aspartame† and Acesulfame Potassium (Sweeteners), Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 2, Artificial Color.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
