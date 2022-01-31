Jell-O® Sugar Free Orange Gelatin Dessert Mix Perspective: front
Jell-O® Sugar Free Orange Gelatin Dessert Mix
Jell-O® Sugar Free Orange Gelatin Dessert Mix
Jell-O® Sugar Free Orange Gelatin Dessert Mix
Jell-O® Sugar Free Orange Gelatin Dessert Mix

0.6 ozUPC: 0004300020148
Product Details

Jell-O Sugar Free Orange Instant Gelatin Mix packs all the flavor without the sugar into a convenient mix for quick, easy preparation. Delicious orange flavor makes this sugar free gelatin a refreshing treat perfect for everyday snacking or special occasions. Whether you serve it as an orange flavored gelatin dessert in a gelatin mold or add chunks of fruit to make a fruit dessert, you can feel good about sharing with your family. Simply mix the gelatin powder with boiling water, add cold water, and refrigerate to set.

  • Sugar free
  • Fat free
  • 10 calories per serving
  • Packaged in a sealed pouch
  • Each box makes eight servings for sharing

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.125package (2.5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium65mg2.71%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Gelatin, Adipic Acid (For Tartness), Disodium Phosphate (Controls Acidity), Maltodextrin (from Corn), Fumaric Acid (For Tartness), Aspartame† (Sweetener), Contains Less Than 2% of Natural and Artificial Flavor, Acesulfame Potassium (Sweetener), Salt, Yellow 6, Red 40, BHA (Preservative).†phenylketonurics: Contains Phenylalanine

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.