Jell-O® Sugar Free Orange Gelatin Dessert Mix
Product Details
Jell-O Sugar Free Orange Instant Gelatin Mix packs all the flavor without the sugar into a convenient mix for quick, easy preparation. Delicious orange flavor makes this sugar free gelatin a refreshing treat perfect for everyday snacking or special occasions. Whether you serve it as an orange flavored gelatin dessert in a gelatin mold or add chunks of fruit to make a fruit dessert, you can feel good about sharing with your family. Simply mix the gelatin powder with boiling water, add cold water, and refrigerate to set.
- Sugar free
- Fat free
- 10 calories per serving
- Packaged in a sealed pouch
- Each box makes eight servings for sharing
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Gelatin, Adipic Acid (For Tartness), Disodium Phosphate (Controls Acidity), Maltodextrin (from Corn), Fumaric Acid (For Tartness), Aspartame† (Sweetener), Contains Less Than 2% of Natural and Artificial Flavor, Acesulfame Potassium (Sweetener), Salt, Yellow 6, Red 40, BHA (Preservative).†phenylketonurics: Contains Phenylalanine
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More