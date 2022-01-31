Ingredients

Gelatin, Adipic Acid (For Tartness), Disodium Phosphate (Controls Acidity), Maltodextrin (from Corn), Fumaric Acid (For Tartness), Aspartame† (Sweetener), Contains Less Than 2% of Natural and Artificial Flavor, Acesulfame Potassium (Sweetener), Salt, Yellow 6, Red 40, BHA (Preservative).†phenylketonurics: Contains Phenylalanine

Allergen Info

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More