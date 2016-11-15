Ingredients

Modified Cornstarch, Maltodextrin, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Pistachios*, Disodium Phosphate, Contains Less Than 2% of Artificial Flavor, Salt, Aspartame†† and Acesulfame Potassium (Sweeteners), Artificial Color, Xanthan Gum, Calcium Sulfate, Cottonseed Oil, Mono- and Diglycerides, Yellow 5, Blue 1, Yellow 6, BHA (Preservative).*Adds A Trivial Amount of Fat.††phenylketonurics: Contains Phenylalanine

Allergen Info

Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More