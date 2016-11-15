Jell-O® Sugar Free Pistachio Instant Pudding & Pie Filling Perspective: front
Jell-O® Sugar Free Pistachio Instant Pudding Mix offers a delicious flavor, whether you eat it as a treat or use it as an ingredient in your favorite dessert recipe. Or use to create delicious recipes like a rich poke cake, pistachio cookies, or pistachio pudding salad! This sugar free pudding is also fat free per serving and is 1/3 the calories of regular chocolate pudding. So now you can enjoy the delicious taste of Jell-O® pudding without the fat. The Jell-O® pistachio pudding mix comes packaged in a 1 ounce sealed pouch. Quick and easy to make, simply whisk cold milk with the fat free pudding mix and refrigerate to set in 5 minutes.

  • One 1 oz. box of Jell-O® Sugar Free Pistachio Instant Pudding Mix
  • Jell-O® Sugar Free Pistachio Instant Pudding Mix tastes great alone or in desserts
  • With 1/3 fewer calories than regular chocolate pudding
  • Enjoy the delicious taste of pistachio pudding without the fat
  • Individually packaged in a sealed pouch
  • Makes for a delicious dessert
  • Make a delicious dessert in 5 minutes; just stir in milk and allow to set

servings per container
Serving size0.25package (7 g)
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium290mg12.61%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Modified Cornstarch, Maltodextrin, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Pistachios*, Disodium Phosphate, Contains Less Than 2% of Artificial Flavor, Salt, Aspartame†† and Acesulfame Potassium (Sweeteners), Artificial Color, Xanthan Gum, Calcium Sulfate, Cottonseed Oil, Mono- and Diglycerides, Yellow 5, Blue 1, Yellow 6, BHA (Preservative).*Adds A Trivial Amount of Fat.††phenylketonurics: Contains Phenylalanine

Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More