Jell-O® Sugar Free Pistachio Instant Pudding & Pie Filling
Product Details
Jell-O® Sugar Free Pistachio Instant Pudding Mix offers a delicious flavor, whether you eat it as a treat or use it as an ingredient in your favorite dessert recipe. Or use to create delicious recipes like a rich poke cake, pistachio cookies, or pistachio pudding salad! This sugar free pudding is also fat free per serving and is 1/3 the calories of regular chocolate pudding. So now you can enjoy the delicious taste of Jell-O® pudding without the fat. The Jell-O® pistachio pudding mix comes packaged in a 1 ounce sealed pouch. Quick and easy to make, simply whisk cold milk with the fat free pudding mix and refrigerate to set in 5 minutes.
- One 1 oz. box of Jell-O® Sugar Free Pistachio Instant Pudding Mix
- Jell-O® Sugar Free Pistachio Instant Pudding Mix tastes great alone or in desserts
- With 1/3 fewer calories than regular chocolate pudding
- Enjoy the delicious taste of pistachio pudding without the fat
- Individually packaged in a sealed pouch
- Makes for a delicious dessert
- Make a delicious dessert in 5 minutes; just stir in milk and allow to set
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Modified Cornstarch, Maltodextrin, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Pistachios*, Disodium Phosphate, Contains Less Than 2% of Artificial Flavor, Salt, Aspartame†† and Acesulfame Potassium (Sweeteners), Artificial Color, Xanthan Gum, Calcium Sulfate, Cottonseed Oil, Mono- and Diglycerides, Yellow 5, Blue 1, Yellow 6, BHA (Preservative).*Adds A Trivial Amount of Fat.††phenylketonurics: Contains Phenylalanine
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
