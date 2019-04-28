Jell-O Sugar Free Strawberry Low Calorie Gelatin Dessert Mix Perspective: front
Jell-O Sugar Free Strawberry Low Calorie Gelatin Dessert Mix Perspective: right
Jell-O Sugar Free Strawberry Low Calorie Gelatin Dessert Mix Perspective: top
Jell-O Sugar Free Strawberry Low Calorie Gelatin Dessert Mix Perspective: bottom
Jell-O Sugar Free Strawberry Low Calorie Gelatin Dessert Mix

0.6 ozUPC: 0004300020145
Product Details

With Sugar Free Strawberry Gelatin, you can enjoy a low calorie snack anytime of the day or even night! It is naturally fat free; you can add it in your salads to make it more fun and interesting. Satisfy your midnight dessert cravings with the guilt free Sugar Free Strawberry Gelatin. It is avibrant, jiggly treat that everyone loves to eat as a snack or as a dessert! Layer it up with fruits or cake to make it more fun and fancy. Or mix it with fruit juices to make jiggly fruit drinks for the whole squad.No need to spend hours preparing desserts for a party when you can prepare jiggly jell-O desserts and jell-O drinks.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.125package (2 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium50mg2.17%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Gelatin, Adipic Acid, Disodium Phosphate, Maltodextrin, Fumaric Acid, Aspartame* (Sweetener), Contains Less Than 2% of Artificial Flavor, Acesulfame Potassium (Sweetener), Salt, Red 40

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
