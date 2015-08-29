Hover to Zoom
Jell-O® Sugar Free Vanilla Instant Reduced Calorie Pudding & Pie Filling
1.5 ozUPC: 0004300020582
Product Details
- Vanilla Artificial Flavor
- Sugar Free
- Fat Free
- 25 Calories • 0g Sat Fat ( 0%) • 310mg Sodium ( 13%) 0g Sugars per 1/6 Package
- (6) 1/2 Cup Servings
- 1/3 Fewer Calories than Regular Vanilla Pudding
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.167package (8 g)
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium310mg12.92%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Modified Cornstarch, Corn Maltodextrin, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate and Disodium Phosphate (For Thickening), Contains Less Than 2% Natural and Artificial Flavor, Salt, Calcium Sulfate, Xanthan Gum, Mono- and Diglycerides (Prevents Foaming), Aspartame† and Acesulfame Potassium (Sweeteners), Tetrapotassium Pyrophosphate, Dipotassium Phosphate, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Artificial Color, BHA (Preservative).†phenylketonurics: Contains Phenylalanine
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More