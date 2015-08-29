Ingredients

Modified Cornstarch, Corn Maltodextrin, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate and Disodium Phosphate (For Thickening), Contains Less Than 2% Natural and Artificial Flavor, Salt, Calcium Sulfate, Xanthan Gum, Mono- and Diglycerides (Prevents Foaming), Aspartame† and Acesulfame Potassium (Sweeteners), Tetrapotassium Pyrophosphate, Dipotassium Phosphate, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Artificial Color, BHA (Preservative).†phenylketonurics: Contains Phenylalanine

Allergen Info

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More