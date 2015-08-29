Jell-O® Sugar Free Vanilla Instant Reduced Calorie Pudding & Pie Filling Perspective: front
Jell-O® Sugar Free Vanilla Instant Reduced Calorie Pudding & Pie Filling Perspective: back
Jell-O® Sugar Free Vanilla Instant Reduced Calorie Pudding & Pie Filling Perspective: left
Jell-O® Sugar Free Vanilla Instant Reduced Calorie Pudding & Pie Filling Perspective: right
Jell-O® Sugar Free Vanilla Instant Reduced Calorie Pudding & Pie Filling Perspective: top
Jell-O® Sugar Free Vanilla Instant Reduced Calorie Pudding & Pie Filling

1.5 ozUPC: 0004300020582
Product Details

  • Vanilla Artificial Flavor
  • Sugar Free
  • Fat Free
  • 25 Calories • 0g Sat Fat ( 0%) • 310mg Sodium ( 13%) 0g Sugars per 1/6 Package
  • (6) 1/2 Cup Servings
  • 1/3 Fewer Calories than Regular Vanilla Pudding
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.167package (8 g)
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium310mg12.92%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Modified Cornstarch, Corn Maltodextrin, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate and Disodium Phosphate (For Thickening), Contains Less Than 2% Natural and Artificial Flavor, Salt, Calcium Sulfate, Xanthan Gum, Mono- and Diglycerides (Prevents Foaming), Aspartame† and Acesulfame Potassium (Sweeteners), Tetrapotassium Pyrophosphate, Dipotassium Phosphate, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Artificial Color, BHA (Preservative).†phenylketonurics: Contains Phenylalanine

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.