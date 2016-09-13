Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Jell-O Vanilla Instant Pudding & Pie Filling
3.4 ozUPC: 0004300020433
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9
Product Details
- 90 calories per 1/4 package
- No artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup
- 4 half-cup servings
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25package (25 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium350mg14.58%
Total Carbohydrate23g7.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar19g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar, Modified Cornstarch, Contains Less Than 2% of Natural and Artificial Flavor, Salt, Disodium Phosphate and Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate (For Thickening), Mono- and Diglycerides (Prevent Foaming), Artificial Color, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, BHA (Preservative)
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More