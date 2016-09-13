Jell-O Vanilla Instant Pudding & Pie Filling
Product Details
Something sweet to smile about, Jello Vanilla Instant Pudding & Pie Filling Mix tastes delicious whether you enjoy it as a treat or use it as an ingredient in your favorite dessert recipes. Fun to make with your kids, our vanilla pudding is also perfect for pie filling or as an ingredient in a vanilla cake. You'll feel good about serving instant vanilla Jello pudding that contains no artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup. Our vanilla pudding is ready in as little as five minutes. Simply stir milk into the vanilla pudding mix and allow to set. The entire family will appreciate how quickly you can prepare a delicious vanilla flavored dessert. Every 5.1-ounce box of Jello vanilla pudding mix comes individually packaged in a sealed pouch for freshness.
- Jello Vanilla Pudding Mix is a tasty treat on its own as well as a perfect ingredient for desserts
- Our instant vanilla pudding is fat free
- Jello vanilla pudding contains no artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup
- The entire family will appreciate how quickly you can prepare a delicious vanilla flavored dessert
- Every vanilla pudding mix package makes 6 1/2-cup servings
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Modified Cornstarch, Contains Less Than 2% of Sodium Phosphate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Salt, Mono- and Diglycerides, Artificial Color, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Yellow 5, Yellow 6
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
