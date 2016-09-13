Jell-O Vanilla Instant Pudding & Pie Filling Perspective: front
Jell-O Vanilla Instant Pudding & Pie Filling Perspective: left
Jell-O Vanilla Instant Pudding & Pie Filling Perspective: right
Jell-O Vanilla Instant Pudding & Pie Filling Perspective: top
Jell-O Vanilla Instant Pudding & Pie Filling

5.1 ozUPC: 0004300020472
Product Details

Something sweet to smile about, Jello Vanilla Instant Pudding & Pie Filling Mix tastes delicious whether you enjoy it as a treat or use it as an ingredient in your favorite dessert recipes. Fun to make with your kids, our vanilla pudding is also perfect for pie filling or as an ingredient in a vanilla cake. You'll feel good about serving instant vanilla Jello pudding that contains no artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup. Our vanilla pudding is ready in as little as five minutes. Simply stir milk into the vanilla pudding mix and allow to set. The entire family will appreciate how quickly you can prepare a delicious vanilla flavored dessert. Every 5.1-ounce box of Jello vanilla pudding mix comes individually packaged in a sealed pouch for freshness.

  • Jello Vanilla Pudding Mix is a tasty treat on its own as well as a perfect ingredient for desserts
  • Our instant vanilla pudding is fat free
  • Jello vanilla pudding contains no artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup
  • The entire family will appreciate how quickly you can prepare a delicious vanilla flavored dessert
  • Every vanilla pudding mix package makes 6 1/2-cup servings

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.167package (24 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium350mg15.22%
Total Carbohydrate23g8.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar18g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Modified Cornstarch, Contains Less Than 2% of Sodium Phosphate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Salt, Mono- and Diglycerides, Artificial Color, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Yellow 5, Yellow 6

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
