Jell-O White Chocolate Instant Pudding & Pie Filling
3.3 ozUPC: 0004300020443
Product Details
- White Chocolate Artificial Flavor
- No Artificial Sweeteners
- No High Fructose Corn Syrup
- Same Great Taste
- 100 Calories Per 1/4 Package
- (4) 1/2 Cup Servings
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25package (25 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium360mg15%
Total Carbohydrate23g7.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar19g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar, Modified Cornstarch, Contains Less Than 2% of Natural and Artificial Flavor, Disodium Phosphate and Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate (For Thickening), Salt, Mono- and Diglycerides (Prevent Foaming), Artificial Color, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Caramel Color, BHA (Preservative)
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
