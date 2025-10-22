Ingredients

Sugar, Corn Syrup, Modified Food Starch, Contains 2% or Less of the Following: Peach Puree Concentrate, Strawberry Puree, Blueberry Puree, Raspberry Puree, Orange Puree, Strawberry Juice Concentrate, Apple Juice Concentrate, Banana Puree, Lemon Puree, Pear Juice Concentrate, Kiwi Juice Concentrate, Passion Fruit Juice Concentrate, Tangerine Juice Concentrate, Watermelon Juice Concentrate, Pineapple Juice Concentrate, Cherry Juice Concentrate, Lime Juice Concentrate, Pomegranate Juice Concentrate, Coconut, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Powder, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Lactate, Citric Acid, Fumaric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Phosphoric Acid, Coffee, Vanilla Beans, Tapioca Dextrin, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Color Added, Red 40 Lake, Yellow 5 & 6 Lake, Yellow 5 & 6, Blue 1 & 2 Lake, Red 40, Blue 1 & 2, Turmeric (Color), Vegetable and Fruit Juice (Color), Beeswax, Carnauba Wax, Confectioner's Glaze, Salt, Caffeine.

Allergen Info

Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

