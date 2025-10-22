Jelly Belly® 40 Flavors Gourmet Jelly Bean Easter Candy Pouch Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Jelly Belly® 40 Flavors Gourmet Jelly Bean Easter Candy Pouch

9.8 ozUPC: 0007156798483
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 11

Product Details

Jelly Belly Assorted jelly beans in 9.8 oz bag. 40 flavors. Perfect present for candy lovers. Convenient size bag!

  • Fat Free
  • Gluten Free
  • Peanut Free

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size27pieces (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium10mg0.43%
Total Carbohydrate28g10.18%
Sugar21g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Corn Syrup, Modified Food Starch, Contains 2% or Less of the Following: Peach Puree Concentrate, Strawberry Puree, Blueberry Puree, Raspberry Puree, Orange Puree, Strawberry Juice Concentrate, Apple Juice Concentrate, Banana Puree, Lemon Puree, Pear Juice Concentrate, Kiwi Juice Concentrate, Passion Fruit Juice Concentrate, Tangerine Juice Concentrate, Watermelon Juice Concentrate, Pineapple Juice Concentrate, Cherry Juice Concentrate, Lime Juice Concentrate, Pomegranate Juice Concentrate, Coconut, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Powder, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Lactate, Citric Acid, Fumaric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Phosphoric Acid, Coffee, Vanilla Beans, Tapioca Dextrin, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Color Added, Red 40 Lake, Yellow 5 & 6 Lake, Yellow 5 & 6, Blue 1 & 2 Lake, Red 40, Blue 1 & 2, Turmeric (Color), Vegetable and Fruit Juice (Color), Beeswax, Carnauba Wax, Confectioner's Glaze, Salt, Caffeine.

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More