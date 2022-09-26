Ingredients

Sugar , Corn Syrup , Modified Food Starch , Contains 2% Or Less Of The Following : Peach Puree Concentrate , Blackberry Puree , Strawberry Puree , Blueberry Puree , Raspberry Puree , Strawberry Juice Concentrate , Apple Juice Concentrate , Banana Puree , Plum Juice Concentrate , Cherry Juice Concentrate , Chocolate Liquor , Cocoa Butter , Soy Lecithin ( An Emulsifier ) , Coconut , Lemon Puree , Orange Puree , Lime Juice Concentrate , Tangerine Juice Concentrate , Watermelon Juice Concentrate , Grapefruit Juice Concentrate , Pineapple Juice Concentrate , Cantaloupe Juice Concentrate , Pomegranate Juice Concentrate , Pear Juice Concentrate , Kiwi Juice Concentrate , Mango Puree , Mango Juice Concentrate , Passion Fruit Juice Concentrate , Citric Acid , Fumaric Acid , Lactic Acid , Malic Acid , Phosphoric Acid , Ascorbic Acid , Sodium Lactate , Sodium Citrate , Cocoa Powder , Natural And Artificial Flavors , Coffee , Color Added , Red 40 Lake , Yellow 5 & 6 Lake , Blue 1 & 2 Lake , Yellow 5 & 6 , Red 40 , Blue 1 , Tapioca Dextrin , Vanilla Beans , Beeswax , Carnauba Wax , Confectioner's Glaze , Salt , Caffeine .

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

