32 ozUPC: 0007156798475
Located in AISLE 11

Product Details

Jelly Belly 49 Flavors Jelly Bean Bag - Cream Soda, Root Beer, Blueberry, Bubblegum, Buttered Popcorn, Cantaloupe, Cappuccino, Caramel Corn, Cinnamon, Cotton Candy, Green Apple, ... - Resealable Container - 2 lb - 1 / Bag Per Pouch Jelly Beans offer a 49-flavor assortment for your breakroom or reception area. Resealable bag for continued freshness makes sure you can snack now and later.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
23.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg1%
Total Carbohydrate37g12%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar28g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar , Corn Syrup , Modified Food Starch , Contains 2% Or Less Of The Following : Peach Puree Concentrate , Blackberry Puree , Strawberry Puree , Blueberry Puree , Raspberry Puree , Strawberry Juice Concentrate , Apple Juice Concentrate , Banana Puree , Plum Juice Concentrate , Cherry Juice Concentrate , Chocolate Liquor , Cocoa Butter , Soy Lecithin ( An Emulsifier ) , Coconut , Lemon Puree , Orange Puree , Lime Juice Concentrate , Tangerine Juice Concentrate , Watermelon Juice Concentrate , Grapefruit Juice Concentrate , Pineapple Juice Concentrate , Cantaloupe Juice Concentrate , Pomegranate Juice Concentrate , Pear Juice Concentrate , Kiwi Juice Concentrate , Mango Puree , Mango Juice Concentrate , Passion Fruit Juice Concentrate , Citric Acid , Fumaric Acid , Lactic Acid , Malic Acid , Phosphoric Acid , Ascorbic Acid , Sodium Lactate , Sodium Citrate , Cocoa Powder , Natural And Artificial Flavors , Coffee , Color Added , Red 40 Lake , Yellow 5 & 6 Lake , Blue 1 & 2 Lake , Yellow 5 & 6 , Red 40 , Blue 1 , Tapioca Dextrin , Vanilla Beans , Beeswax , Carnauba Wax , Confectioner's Glaze , Salt , Caffeine .

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible