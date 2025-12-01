We've got so many extremely fruity and terrifically tempting flavors in this 3-pound bag of jelly belly jelly beans. We've taken various most popular fruit flavors and gathered them all together for the ultimate Jelly Belly fruit fun. All Jelly Belly jelly beans are gluten free, peanut free, dairy free, fat free and vegetarian friendly. We’ll make sure that you’ll find what you’re looking for in our jelly bean assortment. So no matter what flavors you yearn for, you’ll find something that suits your tastes. These classic chews will liven up any special occasion.

3lb bag of Jelly Belly Jelly Beans in 50 Assorted Flavors

Zero grams of fat

Certified Kosher; excludes gelatin

Gluten-free

Vegetarian

Free from milk, eggs or any other dairy products

Only 4 calories per bean