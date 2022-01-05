Jennie-O Oven Ready Homestyle Boneless Turkey Breast with Gravy Packet Perspective: front
Jennie-O Oven Ready Homestyle Boneless Turkey Breast with Gravy Packet

2.75 lbUPC: 0004222233641
Product Details

Easy Meals: Oven Ready™ Boneless Turkey Breast is the perfect beginning for delicious stress-free meals! Salads, sandwiches, soups & casseroles.

  • Young turkey breast containing up to 18% solution to enhance tenderness

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4oz (112 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol45mg15%
Sodium490mg21.3%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein20g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium280mg6%
Vitamin D0.8mcg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
*Solution Ingredients: Water, Seasoning (Maltodextrin, Dehydrated Turkey Broth, Onion Powder, Salt, Yeast Extract, Carrot Powder, Dextrose, Natural Flavors, Garlic Powder, Annatto (Color)), Sodium Phosphate, Salt, Sugar.Rubbed With: Salt, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Spices, Carrot Powder, Garlic Powder, Paprika (Color), Extractive of Turmeric (Color).Gravy Ingredients: Water, Gravy Seasoning (Dextrose, Modified Food Starch, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Rendered Chicken Fat, Salt, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Dehydrated Turkey Broth, Dehydrated Cooked Turkey, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavors (Contains Torula Yeast), Spice, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate)

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.