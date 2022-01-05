Jennie-O Oven Ready Homestyle Boneless Turkey Breast with Gravy Packet
Easy Meals: Oven Ready™ Boneless Turkey Breast is the perfect beginning for delicious stress-free meals! Salads, sandwiches, soups & casseroles.
- Young turkey breast containing up to 18% solution to enhance tenderness
*Solution Ingredients: Water, Seasoning (Maltodextrin, Dehydrated Turkey Broth, Onion Powder, Salt, Yeast Extract, Carrot Powder, Dextrose, Natural Flavors, Garlic Powder, Annatto (Color)), Sodium Phosphate, Salt, Sugar.Rubbed With: Salt, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Spices, Carrot Powder, Garlic Powder, Paprika (Color), Extractive of Turmeric (Color).Gravy Ingredients: Water, Gravy Seasoning (Dextrose, Modified Food Starch, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Rendered Chicken Fat, Salt, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Dehydrated Turkey Broth, Dehydrated Cooked Turkey, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavors (Contains Torula Yeast), Spice, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate)
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
