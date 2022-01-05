Ingredients

*Solution Ingredients: Water, Seasoning (Maltodextrin, Dehydrated Turkey Broth, Onion Powder, Salt, Yeast Extract, Carrot Powder, Dextrose, Natural Flavors, Garlic Powder, Annatto (Color)), Sodium Phosphate, Salt, Sugar.Rubbed With: Salt, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Spices, Carrot Powder, Garlic Powder, Paprika (Color), Extractive of Turmeric (Color).Gravy Ingredients: Water, Gravy Seasoning (Dextrose, Modified Food Starch, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Rendered Chicken Fat, Salt, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Dehydrated Turkey Broth, Dehydrated Cooked Turkey, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavors (Contains Torula Yeast), Spice, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate)

Allergen Info

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More