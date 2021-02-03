Hover to Zoom
Jennies Organic Coconut Macaroons
5.25 ozUPC: 0007187971001
Product Details
Moist, delicious, individually wrapped Coconut Macaroons made with 4 simple ingredients.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
7.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving sizen/a
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g7%
Saturated Fat4g21%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber1g5%
Sugar7g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg4%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic sulfite-free coconut, organic tapioca syrup, organic invert sugar, organic egg whites
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More