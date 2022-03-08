Hover to Zoom
Jennies® Organic Key Lime Coconut Bites with Dark Chocolate
5.25 ozUPC: 0007187950024
Purchase Options
Product Details
- USDA organic
- Certified gluten free
- Peanut free facility
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
7.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving sizen/a
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g8%
Saturated Fat6g30%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0%
Total Carbohydrate7g3%
Dietary Fiber3g11%
Sugar5g
Protein1g0%
Calcium2mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic sulfite free coconut, organic tapioca syrup, organic cacao nibs, organic semi-sweet chocolate(organic cane sugar, organic semisweetened chocolate, organic cocoa butter, organic soy lecithin as an emulsifier), organic invert sugar, natural sunflower lecithin, tapioca starch, key lime juice
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
