Nutrition Facts

7.0 Approximately servings per container

Serving size n/a

Amount per serving

Calories 90

% Daily value*

Total Fat 6g 8% Saturated Fat 6g 30% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 5mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 7g 3% Dietary Fiber 3g 11% Sugar 5g

Protein 1g 0%

Calcium 2mg 0%

Iron 0mg 0%