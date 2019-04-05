Jet-Puffed Fruity-Fun Rainbow Colored Mini Marshmallows
Product Details
Jet-Puffed FunMallows Minature Marshmallows are a delicious and versatile dessert topping. These miniature marshmallows deliver the sweet taste and fluffy texture you know and love with orange, strawberry, lemon and lime flavors. With zero grams of trans fat and total fat per serving, fruit flavored marshmallows make a great fat-free snack or a fun addition to your favorite marshmallow dessert recipes. Try using fruity mini marshmallows to make a tropical ambrosia salad or a fruity rice cereal marshmallow treat, or enjoy them on their own whenever a craving hits. These bite sized marshmallows come packaged in a sealed 10 ounce bag for lasting freshness until you're ready to enjoy.
- Jet-Puffed FunMallows Miniature Marshmallows are a delicious and versatile dessert topping
- Miniature fruit flavored marshmallows are bursting with orange, strawberry, lemon and lime flavors
- Has 0 g. of trans fat and 0 g. of total fat per serving
- Try using fruity mini marshmallows to make a tropical ambrosia salad
- Enjoy miniature marshmallows on their own as a fat-free snack
- Packaged in a sealed bag for lasting freshness until you're ready to enjoy
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Corn Syrup, Sugar, Modified Cornstarch, Dextrose, Water, Gelatin, Contains Less Than 2% of Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate (Whipping Aid), Natural and Artificial Flavor, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Red 40, Blue 1
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More