Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Bites Birthday Cake Flavored Coated Marshmallows
Product Details
It's Party Time. Sweet marshmallows topped off with rainbow sprinkles make every Birthday Cake Bite a present to your tastebuds. (Happy Birthday, buds).
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Corn Syrup, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Palm Kernel and Palm), Skim Milk, Corn Starch, Milk, Modified Cornstarch, Dextrose, Contains Less Than 2% of Water, Gelatin, Soy Lecithin, Confectioner's Glaze, Carnauba Wax, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Blue 1, Blue 2, Red 3, Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Tetrasodium Diphosphate.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
