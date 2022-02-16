Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Bites Birthday Cake Flavored Coated Marshmallows Perspective: front
Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Bites Birthday Cake Flavored Coated Marshmallows Perspective: back
Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Bites Birthday Cake Flavored Coated Marshmallows Perspective: left
Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Bites Birthday Cake Flavored Coated Marshmallows Perspective: right
Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Bites Birthday Cake Flavored Coated Marshmallows

4 ozUPC: 0060069900455
Product Details

It's Party Time. Sweet marshmallows topped off with rainbow sprinkles make every Birthday Cake Bite a present to your tastebuds. (Happy Birthday, buds).

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4pieces (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g5.77%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium20mg0.87%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar16g
Protein1g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Corn Syrup, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Palm Kernel and Palm), Skim Milk, Corn Starch, Milk, Modified Cornstarch, Dextrose, Contains Less Than 2% of Water, Gelatin, Soy Lecithin, Confectioner's Glaze, Carnauba Wax, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Blue 1, Blue 2, Red 3, Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Tetrasodium Diphosphate.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
