Ingredients

Sugar, Corn Syrup, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Palm Kernel and Palm), Skim Milk, Corn Starch, Milk, Modified Cornstarch, Dextrose, Contains Less Than 2% of Water, Gelatin, Soy Lecithin, Confectioner's Glaze, Carnauba Wax, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Blue 1, Blue 2, Red 3, Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Tetrasodium Diphosphate.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

