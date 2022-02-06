Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Creme
Product Details
Fantasy fudge recipe included. Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Creme is a delicious, versatile and easy dessert topping. Our marshmallow spread delivers the classic sweet taste you love with a creamy texture that's perfect for spreading. Marshmallow Creme makes a fun treat for kids or a mouthwatering addition to all your favorite dessert recipes. Add to a peanut butter sandwich for a classic Fluffernutter, or use it in an easy marshmallow cream frosting recipe. You can even use it to create fudge too! Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Creme is packaged in a resealable 13-ounce jar to keep flavor locked in until you're ready to enjoy. For easy removal of product, dip a spoon in hot water.
- Marshmallow Creme
- Have Fun With Your Yum!
- Kosher
- Fat Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Corn Syrup, Sugar, Water, Contains Less Than 2% of Dried Egg Whites, Cream of Tartar, Xanthan Gum, Artificial and Natural Flavor
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
