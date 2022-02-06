Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Creme Perspective: front
Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Creme
Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Creme
Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Creme
Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Creme
Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Creme
Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Creme

13 ozUPC: 0060069966145
Product Details

Fantasy fudge recipe included. Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Creme is a delicious, versatile and easy dessert topping. Our marshmallow spread delivers the classic sweet taste you love with a creamy texture that's perfect for spreading. Marshmallow Creme makes a fun treat for kids or a mouthwatering addition to all your favorite dessert recipes. Add to a peanut butter sandwich for a classic Fluffernutter, or use it in an easy marshmallow cream frosting recipe. You can even use it to create fudge too! Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Creme is packaged in a resealable 13-ounce jar to keep flavor locked in until you're ready to enjoy. For easy removal of product, dip a spoon in hot water.

  • Marshmallow Creme
  • Have Fun With Your Yum!
  • Kosher
  • Fat Free

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (13 g)
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium10mg0.42%
Total Carbohydrate11g3.67%
Sugar8g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn Syrup, Sugar, Water, Contains Less Than 2% of Dried Egg Whites, Cream of Tartar, Xanthan Gum, Artificial and Natural Flavor

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
