Jet-Puffed Marshmallows are a delicious and versatile dessert topping or sweet snack. Our classic marshmallows deliver the delicious taste and fluffy texture you know and love. With zero trans fat and zero total fat per serving, Jet Puffed Marshmallows make a fun snack for kids or a mouthwatering addition to your favorite dessert recipes. Use our fluffy marshmallows to make rice cereal treats. Try putting some roasted marshmallows and chocolate on graham crackers to make s'mores. You could also try using our marshmallows for hot chocolate. Each package of marshmallows come sealed in a 16-ounce bag. Perfect in a steaming cup of cocoa, as a topping on a holiday sweet potato casserole or in your favorite baking recipes, Jet-Puffed Marshmallows are the lightest, fluffiest way to make a moment special.

Classic marshmallows deliver the sweet taste and fluffy texture you know and love

Fat free snack contains 0 g of trans fat and 0 g of total fat per serving

Jet-Puffed Marshmallows are a delicious and versatile dessert topping

Our marshmallows come in a sealed bag

Perfect marshmallows for smores

Try using our marshmallows for hot chocolate

Use Jet Puffed Marshmallows to make a classic rice cereal treat