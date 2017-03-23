Jet-Puffed Mini Marshmallows Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Jet-Puffed Mini Marshmallows Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Jet-Puffed Mini Marshmallows Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Jet-Puffed Mini Marshmallows Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Jet-Puffed Mini Marshmallows Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Jet-Puffed Mini Marshmallows Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Jet-Puffed Mini Marshmallows

10 ozUPC: 0060069900154
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9

Product Details

Jet-Puffed Mini Marshmallows are a delicious and versatile holiday dessert topping. Our bite-sized mini marshmallows deliver the sweet taste and fluffy texture you know and love. With zero grams of fat per serving, mini marshmallows make a fun snack for kids or a mouthwatering addition to your favorite holiday dessert recipes. Try using our marshmallows for hot chocolate or as a sweet potato casserole topping. Cozy up with our mini marshmallows for hot chocolate this holiday season. Perfect for holiday baking, they're also great for recipes such as rice cereal treats, frostings, and snack mixes.

  • Perfect for holiday baking, try using our versatile mini marshmallows as a dessert ingredient
  • Jet-Puffed Mini Marshmallows are a delicious and versatile dessert topping
  • Our bite-sized mini marshmallows deliver the sweet taste and fluffy texture you know and love
  • Try using our marshmallows for hot chocolate or in a sweet potato casserole
  • Use Jet Puffed Mini Marshmallows to make a classic rice cereal treat
  • Fat free and guilt free treat

Nutritional Information

Fat Free
Nutrition Facts
9.0 About servings per container
Serving size2/3 cup (30g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Sodium25mg1%
Total Carbohydrate25g9%
Sugar17g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn Syrup, Sugar, Modified Cornstarch, Dextrose, Water, Contains Less than 2% of Gelatin, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate (Whipping Aid), Natural and Artificial Flavor, Blue 1.

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More