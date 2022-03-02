Jewel Yams Sweet Potatoes
1 ctUPC: 0000000004816
Purchase Options
Located in PRODUCE
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories1
% Daily value*
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sweet Potatoes: NutriFacts based on USDA Food-A-Pedia.com, (Basic Sweet Potato), 1 medium potato 2-1/4" to 3" across, raw
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More