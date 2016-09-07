Hover to Zoom
Jif Creamy Peanut Butter Spread
16 ozUPC: 0005150025516
Product Details
Smooth, creamy, and made with that fresh-roasted peanut taste you love—Jif Creamy Peanut Butter is perfect for sandwiches, baking, and spoons.
- 7g of protein per serving
- Fresh Roasted Peanut Taste
- Gluten Free
- #1 Choice of Choosy Moms
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tablespoon (33 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g20.51%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6.09%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar3g
Protein7g
Calcium16mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Niacin5mg30%
Potassium192mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Vitamin E2mg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Made from Roasted Peanuts and Sugar, Contains 2% or Less of: Molasses, Fully Hydrogenated Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed and Soybean), Mono and Diglycerides, Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
