Jif® Creamy Peanut Butter Twin Pack Perspective: front
Jif® Creamy Peanut Butter Twin Pack Perspective: back
Jif® Creamy Peanut Butter Twin Pack Perspective: left
Jif® Creamy Peanut Butter Twin Pack Perspective: right
Jif® Creamy Peanut Butter Twin Pack Perspective: top
Jif® Creamy Peanut Butter Twin Pack Perspective: bottom
Jif® Creamy Peanut Butter Twin Pack

80 ozUPC: 0005150024769
Spread the love! It's easy to do with our Jif® Creamy Peanut Butter, full of that mouthwatering fresh roasted peanut taste you know the whole family enjoys. No other peanut butter will do, so it's a no-brainer that you'll enjoy this classic peanut butter taste paired with jelly or create your own show-stopper snack with a quick spread on veggies or fruit. Just one bite of this smooth, creamy peanut butter will remind you of your best childhood memories. From a brand that has been trusted for generations, Jif® Creamy Peanut Butter is That Jif’ing Good™, making it perfect for a variety of recipes from simple sandwiches to delightful baked goods, dolloped on celery, or just on its own in spoonfuls straight from the jar. Plus, this peanut butter is gluten free, contains no artificial preservatives and has 7g protein (7% DV) per serving*, so you’ll definitely want to keep the goodness going and stock up on this good stuff.

  • A gluten-free peanut butter that has 7g protein (7% DV) per serving*
  • Contains no artificial preservatives and Non-GMO**
  • Every jar contains that mouthwatering fresh roasted peanut taste
  • Spread the love and create something delicious for your family, from simple snacks to baked goods and more
  • Jif® Creamy Peanut Butter is That Jif'ing Good™, it's available in a twin pack

*See Nutrition Information For Fat And Saturated Fat Content
**Certified NSF Non-GMO True North by NSF International

    Nutritional Information

    Kosher
    OptUP Nutrition
    Nutrition Facts
    servings per container
    Serving size2tbsp (33 g)
    Amount per serving
    Calories190
    % Daily value*
    Total Fat16g20.51%
    Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
    Trans Fat0g
    Cholesterol0mg0%
    Sodium140mg6.09%
    Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
    Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
    Sugar3g
    Protein7g
    Calcium17mg2%
    Iron1mg6%
    Niacin5mg30%
    Potassium185mg4%
    Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
    Vitamin E2Number of International Units15%
    *The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

    Ingredients
    Made from Roasted Peanuts and Sugar, Contains 2% or Less of: Molasses, Fully Hydrogenated Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed and Soybean), Mono and Diglycerides, Salt.

    Allergen Info
    Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

    Disclaimer
    Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.