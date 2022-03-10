Jif® Creamy Peanut Butter Twin Pack
Product Details
Spread the love! It's easy to do with our Jif® Creamy Peanut Butter, full of that mouthwatering fresh roasted peanut taste you know the whole family enjoys. No other peanut butter will do, so it's a no-brainer that you'll enjoy this classic peanut butter taste paired with jelly or create your own show-stopper snack with a quick spread on veggies or fruit. Just one bite of this smooth, creamy peanut butter will remind you of your best childhood memories. From a brand that has been trusted for generations, Jif® Creamy Peanut Butter is That Jif’ing Good™, making it perfect for a variety of recipes from simple sandwiches to delightful baked goods, dolloped on celery, or just on its own in spoonfuls straight from the jar. Plus, this peanut butter is gluten free, contains no artificial preservatives and has 7g protein (7% DV) per serving*, so you’ll definitely want to keep the goodness going and stock up on this good stuff.
- A gluten-free peanut butter that has 7g protein (7% DV) per serving*
- Contains no artificial preservatives and Non-GMO**
- Every jar contains that mouthwatering fresh roasted peanut taste
- Spread the love and create something delicious for your family, from simple snacks to baked goods and more
- Jif® Creamy Peanut Butter is That Jif'ing Good™, it's available in a twin pack
*See Nutrition Information For Fat And Saturated Fat Content
**Certified NSF Non-GMO True North by NSF International
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Made from Roasted Peanuts and Sugar, Contains 2% or Less of: Molasses, Fully Hydrogenated Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed and Soybean), Mono and Diglycerides, Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More