Jif® Creamy Peanut Butter
28 ozUPC: 0005150024177
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 23
Product Details
Spread the love! It's easy to do with our Jif® Creamy Peanut Butter, full of that mouthwatering fresh roasted peanut taste you know the whole family enjoys.
- A gluten-free peanut butter that has 7g protein (7% DV) per serving*
- Contains no artificial preservatives and Non-GMO**
- Every jar contains that mouthwatering fresh roasted peanut taste!
- Spread the love and create something delicious for your family, from simple snacks to baked goods and more.
- Jif® Creamy Peanut Butter is That Jif'ing Good™
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (33 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g20.51%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6.09%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Protein7g
Calcium17mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Niacin5mg30%
Potassium185mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin E2Number of International Units15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Roasted Peanuts, Sugar, Contains 2% or Less of: Molasses, Fully Hydrogenated Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed and Soybean), Mono and Diglycerides, Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More