Jif Extra Crunchy Peanut Butter
28 ozUPC: 0005150024163
Product Details
For a little extra crunch, you simply can't go wrong with Jif® Extra Crunchy Peanut Butter, full of irresistible texture and mouthwatering fresh roasted peanut taste!
- A gluten-free crunchy peanut butter that has 7g protein (7% DV) per serving*
- Packed with peanuts, this extra crunchy peanut butter is perfect for those who appreciate a little extra crunch.
- Every jar contains that mouthwatering fresh roasted peanut taste!
- Spread the love and create something delicious for your family, from simple snacks to baked goods and more.
- Jif® Extra Crunchy Peanut Butter is That Jif'ing Good™
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (33 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g20.51%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium110mg4.78%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Protein7g
Calcium18mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Niacin5mg30%
Potassium190mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin E2Number of International Units15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Roasted Peanuts, Sugar, Contains 2% or Less of: Molasses, Fully Hydrogenated Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed and Soybean), Mono and Diglycerides, Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.