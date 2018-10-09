Jif® Natural Creamy Low Sodium Peanut Butter Spread Perspective: front
Jif® Natural Creamy Low Sodium Peanut Butter Spread Perspective: back
Jif® Natural Creamy Low Sodium Peanut Butter Spread

28 ozUPC: 0005150024322
Product Details

Spread the love! It's easy to do with our Jif® Natural Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, made with just five ingredients and 90% peanuts for a naturally delicious taste with no stirring required. Jif® Natural Creamy Peanut Butter Spread is That Jif’ing Good™, making it perfect for a variety of recipes from simple sandwiches to delightful baked goods, dolloped on celery, or just on its own in spoonfuls straight from the jar.

  • Made with just five ingredients and 90% peanuts
  • 7g protein (7% DV) per serving*
  • Natural peanut butter contains no preservatives and is Non-GMO**
  • Every jar contains that, mouthwatering irresistible peanut taste!
  • No stirring required, just open and spread to create something delicious your family will love
  • Jif® Natural Creamy Peanut Butter Spread is That Jif'ing Good™

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (33 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g20.51%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium80mg3.48%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar4g
Protein7g
Calcium18mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Niacin5mg30%
Potassium193mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin E1Number of International Units6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Peanuts, Sugar, Palm Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Molasses.

Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
