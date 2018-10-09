Jif® Natural Creamy Low Sodium Peanut Butter Spread
Product Details
Spread the love! It's easy to do with our Jif® Natural Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, made with just five ingredients and 90% peanuts for a naturally delicious taste with no stirring required. Jif® Natural Creamy Peanut Butter Spread is That Jif’ing Good™, making it perfect for a variety of recipes from simple sandwiches to delightful baked goods, dolloped on celery, or just on its own in spoonfuls straight from the jar.
- Made with just five ingredients and 90% peanuts
- 7g protein (7% DV) per serving*
- Natural peanut butter contains no preservatives and is Non-GMO**
- Every jar contains that, mouthwatering irresistible peanut taste!
- No stirring required, just open and spread to create something delicious your family will love
- Jif® Natural Creamy Peanut Butter Spread is That Jif'ing Good™
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Peanuts, Sugar, Palm Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Molasses.
Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
