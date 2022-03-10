Spread the love! It’s easy to do with our Jif® Natural Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, made with just five ingredients and 90% peanuts for a naturally delicious taste with no stirring required. No other peanut butter will do, so it’s a no-brainer that you’ll enjoy this classic peanut butter taste paired with jelly or create your own show-stopper snack with a quick spread on veggies or fruit. This peanut butter spread is smooth, creamy, and made with an irresistible peanut taste the entire family will enjoy. Jif® Natural Creamy Peanut Butter Spread is That Jif’ing Good™, making it perfect for a variety of recipes from simple sandwiches to delightful baked goods, dolloped on celery, or just on its own in spoonful's straight from the jar. Plus, this peanut butter spread is natural, contains no preservatives and has 7g protein (7% DV) per serving*, so you’ll definitely want to keep the goodness going and stock up on this good stuff. *See Nutrition Information for Fat And Saturated Fat Content **Certified NSF Non-GMO True North by NSF International

7g protein (7% DV) per serving*

Every jar contains that, mouthwatering irresistible peanut taste!

Jif® Natural Creamy Peanut Butter Spread is That Jif'ing Good™, it's available in a 40-ounce jar.

Made with just five ingredients and 90% peanuts.

Natural peanut butter contains no preservatives and is Non-GMO**.

No stirring required, just open and spread to create something delicious your family will love.