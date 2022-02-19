No spoon? No knife? No problem. With Jif Natural Squeeze Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, spreading the love is easier than ever. With just a squeeze of the easy-to-use pouch, you get all the delicious flavor of a spread made with just five ingredients and 90% peanuts – no preservatives or GMOs included. So simple, even kids can serve themselves! Take Jif Natural Squeeze along for on-the-go snacking, or use it to top fruit, veggies, crackers, and more at home. You can even use it to easily measure out the perfect amount of peanut butter for recipes like smoothies and cookies. And, of course, it’s ideal for making PB&J. No doubt about it – it’s That Jif’ing Good™.

Same great Jif Natural Peanut Butter Spread, more possibilities

Easy to use squeezable pouch

Convenient multi-serve flexible package is great for on-the-go snack time

Jif Natural Peanut Butter contains no preservatives and is certified Non-GMO*

*Certified NSF Non-GMO True North by NSF International