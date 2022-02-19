Jif Natural Creamy Peanut Butter Spread Perspective: front
Jif Natural Creamy Peanut Butter Spread
Jif Natural Creamy Peanut Butter Spread
Jif Natural Creamy Peanut Butter Spread
Jif Natural Creamy Peanut Butter Spread
Jif Natural Creamy Peanut Butter Spread

13 ozUPC: 0005150024572
No spoon? No knife? No problem. With Jif Natural Squeeze Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, spreading the love is easier than ever. With just a squeeze of the easy-to-use pouch, you get all the delicious flavor of a spread made with just five ingredients and 90% peanuts – no preservatives or GMOs included. So simple, even kids can serve themselves! Take Jif Natural Squeeze along for on-the-go snacking, or use it to top fruit, veggies, crackers, and more at home. You can even use it to easily measure out the perfect amount of peanut butter for recipes like smoothies and cookies. And, of course, it’s ideal for making PB&J. No doubt about it – it’s That Jif’ing Good™.

  • Same great Jif Natural Peanut Butter Spread, more possibilities
  • Easy to use squeezable pouch
  • Convenient multi-serve flexible package is great for on-the-go snack time
  • Jif Natural Peanut Butter contains no preservatives and is certified Non-GMO*

*Certified NSF Non-GMO True North by NSF International

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (33 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g20.51%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium80mg3.48%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar4g
Protein7g
Calcium18mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Niacin5mg30%
Potassium193mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin E1Number of International Units6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Peanuts, Sugar, Palm Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Molasses.

Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More