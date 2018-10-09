Hover to Zoom
Jif Natural Creamy Peanut Butter
16 ozUPC: 0005150025565
Product Details
Our Natural Creamy Peanut Butter Spread is made with five simple ingredients for a naturally delicious taste you’ll love. No stirring required!
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tablespoon (33 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g20.51%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium80mg3.48%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar3g
Protein7g
Calcium17mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Niacin5mg30%
Potassium200mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Vitamin E2mg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Made from Peanuts, Sugar, Palm Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Molasses.
Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
