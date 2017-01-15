Hover to Zoom
Jif Natural Crunchy Peanut Butter Spread
40 ozUPC: 0005150007565
Our Crunchy Natural Peanut Butter Spread is made with five ingredients for a naturally delicious taste you ll love. No stirring required!
- Low Sodium
- Fresh Roasted Peanut Taste
- Contains 90% Peanuts
Kosher
70.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g25%
Saturated Fat2.5g13%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium65mg3%
Total Carbohydrate8g3%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar3g
Protein7g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Peanuts , Sugar , Palm Oil , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Salt , Molasses .
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
